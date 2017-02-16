Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Morocco authorities find Baroque altarpiece taken from Italy


ROME (AP) -- Moroccan authorities have located an important Baroque altarpiece stolen from an Italian church in 2014.

Modena prosecutor Lucia Musti said Thursday that Italian authorities were informed via Interpol that the "Madonna with Saints John the Evangelist and Gregory the Miracle Worker" had been located by Moroccan authorities.

The 1639 painting, by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino, had been stolen from the St. Vincent church of Modena between Aug. 10-13, 2014. Its large dimensions - nearly three meters by two meters (three yards by two yards) - had led to speculation it was a professional job.

In a statement, Italy's carabinieri police art squad said contacts were already underway with Moroccan authorities to bring the artwork home.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.