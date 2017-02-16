Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Italian teams restore damaged busts from ancient Syrian city

ROME (AP) -- Italian art conservationists have restored two funerary busts from the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria that were badly damaged by members of the Islamic State group.

Restorers in Rome used a 3-D printer to generate replicas of the missing parts of the busts, which date from the 2nd or 3rd centuries A.D. They attached the replacement parts with magnets.

After Palmyra fell to Islamic State militants in 2015, extremists destroyed ancient temples for which the UNESCO heritage site is famous.

Restorer Daria Montemaggiori says she was "filled with anguish" when she saw damaged busts and was "happy to collaborate in canceling out this massacre."

The restored busts are to be returned to a museum in Damascus at the end of the month.

