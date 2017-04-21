ROME (AP) -- Italy's top administrative body has rejected a challenge to mandatory vaccines for children attending preschool.

Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin hailed Friday's decision by the Council of State.

Two families from Trieste, in northeastern Italy, had challenged the town's requirement that children ages 6 and below receive mandatory vaccines before attending day care or preschool classes that are run by the town or receive public funding.

The percentage of vaccinated children in Trieste had slipped below levels officials consider safe for public health.

Populist politicians from the opposition 5-Star Movement have been voicing support for vaccine opponents, especially after a state TV program raised questions about safety of the HPV vaccine, which has been advised for older children in Italy. Italy's health officials quickly insisted the HPV vaccine is safe.