Eagle Herald











Mar 15, 9:26 AM EDT

Versace is latest to join no-fur trend in fashion

AP Photo
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Multimedia
Designer Alexander McQueen Dies at 40
Fashion's Five Trends for Spring 2010
Spring 2010 New York Fashion Week
Geek Chic Fashion
CFDA's Emerging Talent Award Nominees
Met exhibit looks at models as muses
Fall 2009 runway trends
Isaac Mizrahi on what women want
Fall 2009 New York Fashion Week
Barbie turns 50
Yves Saint Laurent Exhibit
The History of Versace
Latest News
Chanel crowns Paris season with a botanical ode to fall

Many played it safe on Oscars red carpet in whites, neutrals

Drama in red and neutrals on Oscars red carpet

MILAN (AP) -- Versace has become the latest fashion house to eliminate fur from its collections, joining Gucci, Giorgio Arman, Hugo Boss among others.

The Humane Society, which campaigns against the sale of fur, welcomed the decision Wednesday, noting that "Versace is a massively influential luxury brand that symbolizes excess and glamor." The group quoted an interview in the Economist Group's "1843" magazine with designer Donatella Versace, who said: "Fur? I am out of that. I don't want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn't feel right."

Versace hasn't said when it would phase fur out of their collections, but given the fashion cycle it wouldn't be before the next winter season. Versace is joining a trend among fashion houses to make its collections more environmentally sustainable.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.