May 18, 5:31 AM EDT

Kosovo makes Dutchmen land drone over flying govt building


Battle of the Drones?
Kosovo's Independence
Independence Movements Around the World
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) -- Kosovo police say they have forced two Dutch men to land their drone, which was flying illegally over the government's building.

A statement Thursday said a day earlier a police unit had seen the two Dutch men raise a drone. They were asked to immediately land it. Police also were in contact with the Civil Aviation Agency and also took the case to the prosecutor's office for further consideration.

Drones, also called unmanned aircraft systems, are considered aircraft models in Kosovo. They must be registered and be operated only with a special approval issued by the authorities.

