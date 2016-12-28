Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 28, 9:28 AM EST

Sen. Graham: Russia can expect hard-hitting sanctions


Latest News
Sen. Graham: Russia can expect hard-hitting sanctions

Second flight recorder recovered from Black Sea crash site

Russia: Ukraine's ban on military exports not a big problem

The Latest: Witness who filmed Russian plane's crash located

AP Photos: Chronicling Russia's change: 25 years of turmoil
The Latest: Putin wants to visit US, pending Trump invite
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

RIGA, Latvia (AP) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham says "bi-partisan sanctions ... will hit Russia hard, particularly (President Vladimir) Putin as an individual."

Graham says the U.S. Congress "will investigate the Russian involvement in our elections," but he didn't elaborate on possible sanctions.

The Kremlin has been accused of interference in the campaign that propelled Donald Trump to power.

Graham said Wednesday that "Russia is trying to break the back of democracies all around the world," adding that Latvia is "constantly bombarded" with "Russian aggression and interference."

Graham told a news conference that "it is now time for Russia to understand - enough is enough."

Graham is touring Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania this week with fellow Republican John McCain and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. McCain called Russia's behavior "unacceptable."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.