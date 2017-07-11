Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 11, 5:23 AM EDT

Patriot missiles deployed in NATO exercises in Baltics


AP VIDEO

Bush seeks democratic reform in Mideast
AP VIDEO

NATO leaders agree to help train Iraqi forces
Interactive
NATO Expansion
Latest NATO News
Patriot missiles deployed in NATO exercises in Baltics

Ukraine says it will focus on reforms, not NATO membership

Trump set to meet NATO leaders again next summer

US, NATO allies wrangle over troop levels in Afghanistan

NATO chief: US allies to spend $12 billion more this year
Multimedia
Four Simple Exercises
Kids Fitness Centers

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) -- Lithuania's Defense Ministry says that long-range Patriot missiles are being deployed for the first time in NATO military exercises in the Baltic republics.

The Tobruq Legacy 2017 drill, which began Tuesday, involves troops and air defense systems from five NATO countries, including Britain, the U.S., Latvia, and Poland.

The ministry says the deployment "demonstrates the steadfast U.S. commitment to the security of Lithuania and its high readiness to send strategic capabilities" to the Baltic Sea region.

Lithuania, which borders the Kaliningrad exclave, the home of the Russian Baltic fleet, has deep concerns about Moscow's military muscle in the area.

NATO allies are deploying some 4,000 troops in the three Baltic states and Poland to counter Russia's presence in the area. The drill runs through July 22.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.