VALLETTA, Malta (AP) -- An open-top double-decker tourist bus has slammed into a low-hanging tree branch in Malta, killing two people and injuring six others on the top deck.

The accident happened in Zurrieq, a popular tourist destination just outside the capital Valletta that is famous for its ruins and "blue grotto." Tourists sightseeing around Malta typically use the type of hop-on, hop-off bus involved in the incident.

Malta police didn't immediately identify the dead or say how many people were on the bus. The 24-year-old bus driver was not hurt.

More details were expected at a police briefing later Monday.