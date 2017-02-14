Eagle Herald











MTV's European music awards headed to London in November


MTV's European music awards headed to London in November

LONDON (AP) -- MTV's Europe Music Awards are headed to London.

The music broadcaster announced Tuesday that the 2017 edition of the EMAs will be held on Nov. 12 at the city's Wembley Arena.

David Lynn, chief executive of MTV parent Viacom, says London is "arguably the world's musical epicenter" and the buzz of the awards will be "amplified tenfold" in the British capital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says London is "the entertainment capital of the world" - a status he wants it to retain when Britain leaves the European Union.

The EMAs take place in a different European city each year and were last held in London in 1996. Last year's ceremony was in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Winners of the awards are selected by fans across the continent.

