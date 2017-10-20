Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
BRUSSELS (AP) -- NATO says that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his counterparts in the military alliance for a summit in Brussels next July.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the summit will be held at the alliance's sprawling new headquarters near Brussels airport on July 11-12.

He said the meeting will strengthen "the bond between Europe and North America on which our alliance is founded, as we continue to adapt our alliance for the 21st century."

Trump rebuked fellow NATO leaders at their last meeting in May for failing to meet NATO's military spending benchmarks and leaving much of the burden to U.S. taxpayers.

