THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- Environmentalists have gone to court to demand that the Dutch government take urgent action to improve air quality, arguing that authorities haven't done enough to meet European Union-mandated targets.

Wednesday's summary hearing in The Hague was part of a crowd-funded legal battle by the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, which says that the government must do more to reduce harmful airborne pollution.

Lawyer Edward Brans, representing the state, says that the national government is working with provincial and local authorities to tackle "bottlenecks" in areas - mainly in busy cities - where pollution limits aren't met. He says there already is a "clearly positive trend" in reducing pollution.

The court will issue its decision in the case on Sept. 7.