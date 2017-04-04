Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 4, 7:43 AM EDT

Dutch Supreme Court clears suspect's extradition to Canada


Multimedia
Smoking Ban Hits Dutch Marijuana Coffee Shops
Latest News
Dutch Supreme Court clears suspect's extradition to Canada

Police: 2 killed when train hits car on rail crossing

After election, 4 Dutch parties to begin coalition talks

Turkey to seek extradition of militant from Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- The Dutch Supreme Court has approved the extradition to Canada of a convicted cyberbully who faces charges in the case of a Canadian teen who killed herself after being bullied online.

It was not immediately clear when the suspect, identified by Dutch authorities as Aydin C., could be sent to Canada following Tuesday's ruling. His extradition must be approved by the Dutch security and justice minister.

The 38-year-old was convicted last month by a Dutch court and sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men.

In Canada, he faces a separate trial in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl whose suicide drew global attention to online abuse.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.