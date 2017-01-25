AMSTERDAM (AP) -- A Dutch man suspected of cyberbullying young girls and gay men via webcams has gone on trial in the Netherlands.

The suspect, Aydin C., also faces a separate trial in Canada, where he is charged in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl who drew global attention to online abuse when she posted a YouTube video recounting her ordeal. She later took her own life.

In the Dutch trial that started Wednesday, C. is charged with abusing 34 young girls and five gay men by blackmailing them into performing sexual acts and recording them on their webcams. He faces other charges including identity fraud and drug possession. He denies the charges.

Prosecution spokesman Wim de Bruin says prosecutors are expected to make their sentencing demand next month.