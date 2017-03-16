Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 4:23 AM EDT

Dutch look to long coalition talks after Rutte wins election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- Dutch political parties are preparing to start what will likely be a long process of coalition talks after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's right-wing VVD party easily won national elections, defying polls that suggested a close race with anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders.

With most votes counted for the 150-seat legislature early Thursday, Rutte's VVD has 33 seats, eight fewer than in 2012. The far-right populist Party for Freedom of Wilders is second with 20 seats, five more than the last time but still a stinging setback.

The Christian Democrats and centrist D66 parties - likely future coalition partners for Rutte - have 19 seats each.

Party leaders are expected to meet early afternoon to discuss first steps in the coalition formation process.

