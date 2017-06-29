Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Widows of Nigerian activists launch civil case against Shell


THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- The widows of four activists executed 22 years ago in Nigeria are launching a civil action in the Netherlands, alleging complicity by oil giant Shell in their husbands' deaths.

Human rights organization Amnesty International said Thursday that Esther Kiobel is bringing the civil case along with Victoria Bera, Blessing Eawo and Charity Levula. Their husbands were among nine activists from the Ogoni tribe, led by writer Ken Saro-Wiwa, who were hanged in 1995 for the murder of four political rivals. Supporters say they were really targeted because of their involvement in protests against environmental damage by Shell.

The women want a public apology and compensation.

In a written reaction, Shell says, "We have always denied, in the strongest possible terms, the allegations made by the plaintiffs in this tragic case."

