Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 23, 6:34 AM EST

Fight for the right: Dutch PM says integrate or leave

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Multimedia
Smoking Ban Hits Dutch Marijuana Coffee Shops
Latest News
Fight for the right: Dutch PM says integrate or leave

Dutch military police detain 7 suspects in diamond heist

In the dark: Major power outage hits Amsterdam

Dutch terror suspect arrested after Bulgaria extradition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seeking to lure voters away from anti-immigration lawmaker Geert Wilders, as campaigning for March 15 national elections heats up.

In a full-page message published Monday in national newspapers, Rutte says "we have to actively defend our values" against people who refuse to integrate.

While Rutte's message doesn't mention Wilders or his Party for Freedom, it is clearly aimed at voters who back Wilders' hard-line platform.

Rutte, leader of the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, says he understands calls for people who don't integrate to leave the Netherlands. He says, "I have that feeling, too. Behave normally or go away."

Wilders hit back on Twitter, calling Rutte "the man of open borders, the asylum tsunami, mass immigration, Islamization, lies and deception."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.