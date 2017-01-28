Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
'She Decides': Dutch put millions into birth control fund


THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- The Dutch government says it is putting 10 million euros ($10.7 million) into an international fund it launched to finance access to birth control, abortion and sex education for women in developing nations after President Donald Trump cut U.S. funding for such services.

Lilianne Ploumen, the minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, said Saturday she was making the initial contribution and launched the fund - "She Decides - Global Fundraising Initiative" - with a website .

Ploumen says she has received thousands of reactions - the vast majority of them positive - after announcing the fund Tuesday.

That move came a day after Trump signed an executive memorandum reinstituting a ban on U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions.

