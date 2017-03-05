Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 5, 7:12 AM EST

Dutch populist Wilders: Ban Turkish Cabinet visits

AP Photo
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Multimedia
Smoking Ban Hits Dutch Marijuana Coffee Shops
Latest News
Dutch populist Wilders: Ban Turkish Cabinet visits

Dutch right-wing populist Wilders returns to campaign trail

Dutch court finds energy firm liable for emotional suffering

Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to security scandal

Would-be jihadi jailed by Dutch tried to reach Syria twice

AMSTERDAM (AP) -- Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders says he would ban Turkey's entire Cabinet from visiting the Netherlands in coming weeks to prevent ministers campaigning here for a referendum on changing Turkey's constitution.

Wilders told foreign journalists on Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an "Islamo-fascist leader." Wilders also accused the Dutch government of weakness in not banning Turkey's foreign minister from holding a rally in Rotterdam in support of the constitutional change.

Dutch media report that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is planning a campaign rally in Rotterdam, which has a large migrant Turkish community.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called such a rally "undesirable" and says his government won't cooperate.

The Dutch comments follow a diplomatic spat last week between Germany and Turkey over referendum rallies.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.