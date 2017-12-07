Eagle Herald











Dec 7, 7:01 AM EST

Norwegian artist backs brother with reindeer skull curtain


COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- An artist from the indigenous Sami community in Norway's Arctic region is drawing attention to the country's policy to reduce the reindeer population.

In a display outside the country's parliament in Oslo, Maret Anne Sara has hung a curtain made of 400 bullet-ridden reindeer skulls.

She told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Wednesday that the government's reindeer-reduction policy is "totally wrong and unfair." She was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

The policy is intended to prevent overgrazing of the tundra where Norway's estimated reindeer population of 220,000 live.

She is supporting her brother, Jovsset Ante Sara, who has twice successfully legally challenged the order for him to cull 41 of his 116 reindeer. He said he can't make a living with that scale of cull.

The government is appealing.

