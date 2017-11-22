Eagle Herald











Nov 22, 3:34 AM EST

Russian baritone Hvorostovsky dies at 55


MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 55.

Hvorostovsky's office said in a statement Wednesday that the acclaimed singer "died peacefully" earlier and was "surrounded by family" near his home in London.

"May the warmth of his voice and his spirit always be with us," the statement said.

Diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015, the beloved Russian baritone had all but given up live performances. In June, the Vienna State Opera announced that he had cancelled all upcoming performances.

Hvorostovsky made an unscheduled appearance in front of a rapturous audience at Metropolitan Opera in New York in May to perform an aria from Rigoletto, one of his trademark parts.

