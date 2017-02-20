Eagle Herald











Feb 20, 7:17 AM EST

Trump wigs in big demand for Austrian carnival-goers


VIENNA (AP) -- Just about everyone wants to be Donald Trump this Carnival season in Austria - so much so that some costume rental shops have run out of wigs miming the U.S. president's signature hairstyle.

State broadcaster ORF cites Manuela Plank, who says she has taken to fashioning normal blond hairpieces into Trump wigs just to meet the demand. She said over the weekend she had run out of ready-made ones in her own store in the village of Pfaffstaetten, south of Vienna, and they are generally hard to find elsewhere.

Austria celebrates the pre-Lenten Carnival season with scores of balls and other masked events in the winter.

