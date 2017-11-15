Eagle Herald











Nov 15, 9:31 AM EST

6 Czechs 'fined' for sporting Borat mankinis in Kazakhstan


PRAGUE (AP) -- A group of six Czech tourists who dressed up in skimpy swimsuits made famous by Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" have reportedly been detained by authorities in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

Sporting lime green "mankinis" and black wigs, the men had hoped to take a picture in front of the "I Love Astana" sign.

But local police took action, detaining them on Friday and fining them 22,500 tenge ($68) each for committing minor hooliganism, according to the Kazakh news website informburo.kz.

The swimsuit became popular after Baron Cohen, playing the fictional Kazakh television presenter Borat, sported it in the 2006 movie "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

That film offended many Kazakhs by portraying the country as backward and degenerate.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.