Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 24, 4:14 AM EDT

OPEC likely to extend output cuts, but price relief elusive


Latest Oil News
OPEC likely to extend output cuts, but price relief elusive

Oklahoma budget crisis spurs battle among oilmen

Pipeline planned at big Colorado well site, not noisy trucks

APNewsBreak: Leaks found on Dakota Access pipeline system

Saudi oil minister expects extension of production cut deal

Tribes fighting pipeline drop appeal but battle continues

Florida woman finds iguana in toilet bowl, calls 911

Russia, Saudi Arabia back extension of oil output cuts

Oil pipeline opponents try going after the money

Iraq, Algeria support extension of oil production cuts
Interactives
Brazil drills deep into ocean for oil
History's impact on oil prices

VIENNA (AP) -- OPEC oil ministers meeting this week appear damned if they don't extend production cuts - and only slightly less damned if they do.

Ministers of the 13-nation cartel will likely decide to prolong them in an effort to support prices, when they meet Thursday.

But even a slight rise in value per barrel will fuel further U.S. shale production, meaning more and cheaper oil down the road.

Even after last year's cuts, oil prices have risen less than the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries hoped for.

Benchmark crude that flirted with the $30 mark now fetches over $50 barrel, but that is substantially less than the highs reached in 2014.

Still, it's been enough to bring U.S. producers who eased back as prices tumbled last year back into the market.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.