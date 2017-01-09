Eagle Herald











Jan 9, 6:32 PM EST

Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'terrible things'

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'terrible things'

Overrated or not, Streep's speech has galvanizing effect

'Hidden Figures' soars past 'Rogue One' to top box office

Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump picks a decorated star

When the Golden Globes ceremony ends, the partying begins
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LONDON (AP) -- George Clooney didn't vote for Donald Trump and doesn't think he's the right choice to run the United States. But he hopes Trump succeeds in office.

"We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen," Clooney said Monday at London reception for Syria rescue-workers documentary "The White Helmets."

Clooney, who supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest, said the United States has generally been lucky in its presidents.

"When we needed a first president, we had George Washington," he said. "We had Jefferson, Adams.

"When we had the Civil War, we had Lincoln," he added, rattling off other office-holders - Roosevelt, Kennedy - before suggesting that the U.S. "got a little unlucky" with the George W. Bush presidency in the years after 9/11.

"I think we're going to be a little unlucky now," Clooney said. "I can only hope for the best."

The actor defended fellow star Meryl Streep after she took aim at the president-elect in a speech at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards.

In reply, Trump tweeted that Streep was "overrated" and a "flunky" of Clinton.

Clooney said that "I support her right forever" to speak out.

Clooney's production company is working on a feature-film version of the story of the Syrian Civil Defense "White Helmets," search-and-rescue teams who have gained international recognition for rescuing people from bombed-out buildings in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

He and his lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, have given their support to the Netflix-backed documentary, which is on the 10-strong Academy Awards shortlist for best documentary short.

Clooney said that as a celebrity, "I can't change policy ... but I can make things louder.

"The White Helmets are the heroes. So if I can help them out at all, and people can know about it, in any way possible, that's a good use of celebrity, I think."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.