Mar 27, 12:44 PM EDT

Punk legend Johnny Rotten supports Trump, Brexit vote


LONDON (AP) -- Count punk pioneer Johnny Rotten among President Donald Trump's supporters.

The former Sex Pistols front man, whose real name is John Lydon, tells ITV's "Good Morning Britain" that "there's many, many problems" with Trump as a person, but he's not racist. Lydon says Trump "terrifies politicians and this is joy to behold." He says he looks at Trump as "a possible friend."

Lydon is a U.S. citizen, but also weighed in on the politics of his native Britain, saying he's in favor of the UK's vote to leave the European Union last year. He says, "the working class have spoke and I'm one of them and I'm with them."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

