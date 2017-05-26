Eagle Herald











Shawn Mendes: 'You should never be afraid to enjoy music'


PARIS (AP) -- Days after the deadly bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in England, Shawn Mendes says fans should "never be afraid to enjoy music."

Fan video shows the 18-year-old Canadian pop singer delivering that message Wednesday night at his show in Paris, where nearly 90 people were killed during an attack at an Eagles of Death Metal concert in 2015.

After mentioning Monday's attack at the Grande concert, Mendes called music "one of the very rare things in life that can bring people together in a way that words cannot describe, but we can only feel." He said fans "should never be afraid to live life to the fullest."

A suicide bomber killed 22 people during the attack outside the arena in Manchester, England, just after Grande's show ended.

