WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A new exhibition is opening in Warsaw that looks at how 1968, a year of youth revolt across much of Europe and America, played out behind the Iron Curtain in Poland.

In the West, young people protested against imperialism, sexism and racism, and the social conflicts that escalated that year eventually led to some liberalization.

But in Eastern Europe, yearnings for freedom were crushed not only by Soviet tanks in Czechoslovakia but also by a regime in Poland that cracked down on students protesting censorship and persecuted Jews.

The campaign, which coerced half the country's Jewish citizens to flee, is the main subject of "Estranged: March '68 and its Aftermath."

The exhibition opens Friday at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews and runs until Sept. 24.