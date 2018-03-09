Eagle Herald











Mar 9, 2:20 AM EST

Brutal answer to 1968 Polish youth revolt shown in exhibit


WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A new exhibition is opening in Warsaw that looks at how 1968, a year of youth revolt across much of Europe and America, played out behind the Iron Curtain in Poland.

In the West, young people protested against imperialism, sexism and racism, and the social conflicts that escalated that year eventually led to some liberalization.

But in Eastern Europe, yearnings for freedom were crushed not only by Soviet tanks in Czechoslovakia but also by a regime in Poland that cracked down on students protesting censorship and persecuted Jews.

The campaign, which coerced half the country's Jewish citizens to flee, is the main subject of "Estranged: March '68 and its Aftermath."

The exhibition opens Friday at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews and runs until Sept. 24.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.