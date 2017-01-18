Eagle Herald











Jan 18, 7:24 AM EST

Auschwitz museum asks Germans, Austrians to donate evidence


WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- The Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial museum is asking Germans and Austrians to donate private letters, memoirs, photos and any other items that could help historians better understand the mentality of the Holocaust's perpetrators.

The museum said Wednesday it seeks "to better understand the influence of populist mechanisms of hatred for human beings." It promised to guarantee the anonymity of any donors.

Museum Director Piotr Cywinski said the historical knowledge of what happened at Auschwitz comes mainly from former prisoners, preserved camp documentation and post-war court trials, and that the archives currently "contain very few private materials created by members of the SS staff."

Nazi Germany operated Auschwitz-Birkenau in occupied Poland during World War II, killing some 1.1 million people there, the large majority of whom were Jews.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.