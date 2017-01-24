Eagle Herald











Polish town to offer Tom Hanks tiny car


WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A Tom Hanks fan in southern Poland says her town that once produced small Fiat cars is offering one to the actor.

Monika Jaskolska of Bielko-Biala said Tuesday she was inspired last fall by photos Hanks posted of himself jokingly posing by Fiat 126p cars parked in Budapest. The economy cars were made in Bielsko-Biala from 1973-2000 and the Poles still have warm feelings for it.

Jaskolska organized a public collection for a Fiat 126p for Hanks and got huge response. A pre-1975 turquoise car has been bought and is undergoing a thorough overhaul at a private garage, at no charge. After a paint job, it is to be flown to Los Angeles.

"I hope he will love the car as much as I do," Jaskolska told The Associated Press.

