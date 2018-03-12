Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 12, 11:37 AM EDT

Poland's NGOs criticize government law on Holocaust speech

AP Photo
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Multimedia
Polish town opposes missile defense
Poland spa gets rejuvenated
Warsaw Ghetto uprising commander looks back
Drawers draw crowds at Poland underwear exhibit
Mixed Feelings About Red Baron Memorial in Poland
Latest News
Poland trims ministry jobs amid spending questions

Poland's NGOs criticize government law on Holocaust speech

Polish official confirms document revealing US-Polish strain

EU, Poland discuss Poland's divisive judicial reform

Poland remembers 1968 student protests, anti-Semitic purge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Non-government organizations in Poland have distanced themselves from the right-wing government's policies that have strained Polish-Jewish relations and some say have led to a wave of anti-Semitism.

In a letter to "international public opinion" they said they didn't share the government's views but supported Polish-Jewish dialogue, including the painful truth about the Holocaust.

They were referring to Poland's new law that makes it a crime to blame Poles for crimes committed by Nazi Germans. Critics in Israel say it could encourage whitewashing some facts about the Holocaust.

The organizers of the letter said Monday that more than 100 organizations have signed it. Former President Lech Walesa and movie director Agnieszka Holland also back the letter.

The organizations held a rally Sunday to show solidarity with Jews and condemn anti-Semitism.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.