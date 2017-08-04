Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 4, 4:08 AM EDT

OSCE urges Poland show 'restraint' against critical reporter


Multimedia
Polish town opposes missile defense
Poland spa gets rejuvenated
Warsaw Ghetto uprising commander looks back
Drawers draw crowds at Poland underwear exhibit
Mixed Feelings About Red Baron Memorial in Poland
Latest News
OSCE urges Poland show 'restraint' against critical reporter

Israeli soccer team targeted in 'anti-Semitic' Polish attack

EU official Tusk worried Poland moving toward leaving bloc

Poland questions EU's Tusk for hours in case seen as revenge

Poland eyes demanding WWII reparations from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- The OSCE says it is concerned about legal steps the Polish government is taking against a reporter who alleges the defense minister has longstanding ties with Russian military agents and members of the Russian mafia.

Tomasz Piatek, an investigative reporter for the daily Gazeta Wyborcza, published his allegations about Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz in a new book, "Macierewicz and his Secrets."

The ministry filed a complaint with military prosecutors accusing Piatek of "using force or threats against a public official" and "public insults or humiliation of a constitutional body," crimes that bring up to three years of prison.

The Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe called on Poland Thursday to show "restraint" in reacting to the book "in order to protect freedom of the media."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.