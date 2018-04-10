Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 10, 12:42 PM EDT

Polish WWII survivors sue publisher of Nazi books


WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A lawyer in Poland says that three survivors of World War II atrocities have sued a Polish publisher of books that contain Nazi propaganda and Holocaust denial.

Wojciech Kozlowski said Tuesday it was Poland's first such lawsuit. It was filed last week with a Warsaw court against Andrzej Ryba and his Katmar publishing house that in 2016 published two books by Belgian Nazi collaborator Leon Degrelle.

Kozlowski said the plaintiffs are in their 80s and want to remain anonymous. Two are Holocaust survivors and one was a Polish resistance fighter. They want a stop to the distribution of the book and 40,000 zlotys ($12,000) in damages for a lack of respect for their wartime suffering.

Poland lost some 6 million citizens, half of them Jewish, during the Nazi German occupation.

