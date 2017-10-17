Eagle Herald











Roman Polanski in Poland for documentary on his early life

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A Polish film company says director Roman Polanski has traveled to Poland to appear in a documentary about his early life during the Holocaust.

The KRK Film company said Tuesday that Polanski was in Krakow to see the site of the former ghetto where he was held as a child by the German Nazis.

The 84-year-old director also visited the village of Wysoka, where he after fleeing Krakow. New York photographer Ryszard Horowitz, a friend of Polanski's since they met as boys in the ghetto, accompanied him.

It was Polanski's first visit to Poland since the country's Supreme Court refused to extradite him to the United States to be sentenced in a 1977 unlawful sex case involving a 13-year-old victim.

Since he fled the U.S., Polanski mostly has lived in Paris.

