WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has sent a tweet that seems to read like a farewell, amid rumors in Warsaw that she might be replaced.

Szydlo sent the tweet after midnight following talks in her conservative ruling Law and Justice party on reshuffling the government.

There have been rumors for weeks that party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski could become next prime minister though recent Polish reports suggest the most likely new leader will be Mateusz Morawiecki, minister for development and finance.

Szydlo wrote: "Regardless of everything Poland is the most important. One that takes care of family and values (and is) safe. That grew from the foundation of Christian values, tolerant and open. Modern and ambitious. That is my country. An example for Europe and the world. That's who we Poles are."