Nov 9, 11:38 AM EST

Polish priest to sell his Porsche after car sparks scandal


WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A Polish priest who has faced criticism for driving a Porsche says that he's selling the luxury car and giving the proceeds to the poor.

According to a report Thursday by the private TVN broadcaster, the Rev. Wieslaw Maciaszek, parish priest in Kasina Wielka, a village in southern Poland, had caused a scandal in his community for driving a car valued at 400,000 zlotys ($110,000).

Maciaszek issued a written statement announcing that he would sell it and said "if anyone feels offended, I am very sorry." He also read the apology out during a Mass.

TVN reported that while some parishioners were scandalized, others came to his defense.

