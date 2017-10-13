Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Poland says it's repelled a 3rd Russian hacking attack


WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Poland's defense minister says the nation's cyber experts have successfully repelled a third hacking attempt from Russia but warns the cyberattack threat is mounting.

Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Friday the recent attack targeted companies in Ukraine that also have offices in other countries, including Poland. He told state TV1 television that "luckily in Poland we repelled them, but the threat increases daily."

He did not elaborate.

Poland, which is part of NATO, recently moved to build a special cyber troop, to number some 1,000, to counter cyberattacks.

