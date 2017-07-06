Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 6, 5:00 PM EDT

Yet another awkward handshake: Trump with Poland's 1st lady

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alik Keplicz

Multimedia
Polish town opposes missile defense
Poland spa gets rejuvenated
Warsaw Ghetto uprising commander looks back
Drawers draw crowds at Poland underwear exhibit
Mixed Feelings About Red Baron Memorial in Poland
Latest News
Yet another awkward handshake: Trump with Poland's 1st lady

Trump welcomed by cheering, flag-waving supporters in Warsaw

UNESCO wants Poland to stop logging in part of pristine wood

Israel slams UNESCO vote that calls it 'occupying power'

AP PHOTOS: A look at past presidential visits to Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- In yet another awkward moment, U.S. President Donald Trump thought the hand extended by Poland's first lady was for him - and not for his wife, Melania.

The U.S. and Poland's presidential couples were shaking hands Thursday before Trump's speech in front of a crowd in Warsaw, the Polish capital.

Poland's first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, shook hands with Trump and then all four of them lined up for a photograph.

She then moved with an extended hand toward Melania, but Trump, standing nearer, thought the handshake was for him again and reached out to Kornhauser-Duda. He flashed a somewhat startled and disappointed look when the Polish president's wife shook Melania's hand, not his.

Quickly sizing up the situation, Kornhauser-Duda gave Trump a second handshake and he gave her a pardoning smile.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.