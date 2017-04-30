Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 30, 3:18 AM EDT

Polish official suspended after depicting Tusk as SS officer

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Poland's Foreign Ministry has suspended one of its honorary consuls in the U.S. after the woman posted a digitally-altered image showing European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as a Nazi German SS officer.

Polish state news agency PAP reported Sunday that further decisions regarding Maria Szonert-Binienda, recently named honorary consul in Akron, Ohio, will be decided after Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski returns from a visit to Australia. Szonert-Binienda told PAP that her social media account had been hacked.

Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party is at deep odds with Tusk, a former Polish prime minister. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has been a long-time political rival of Tusk.

One of Tusk's grandfathers served briefly in the German Wehrmacht during World War II, something his political opponents have used against Tusk.

