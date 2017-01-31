Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 31, 5:24 AM EST

Handwriting analysis: Walesa helped Polish secret police


Multimedia
Polish town opposes missile defense
Poland spa gets rejuvenated
Warsaw Ghetto uprising commander looks back
Drawers draw crowds at Poland underwear exhibit
Mixed Feelings About Red Baron Memorial in Poland
Latest News
Handwriting analysis: Walesa helped Polish secret police

Poland puts detailed list of Auschwitz SS guards online

US and Polish troops hold first joint training in Poland

5 in custody over irregular property restitution in Poland

Polish FM says Trump has the right to ban immigrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Experts with a state historical institute say a handwriting analysis confirms Lech Walesa collaborated with the Polish communist-era secret police from 1970 to 1976, a few years before he founded the pro-democracy Solidarity movement.

Officials with the Institute of National Remembrance said Tuesday that the analysis of communist-era files signed by agent "Bolek," who is believed to be Walesa, confirms Walesa signed agreements to collaborate with the secret police, wrote reports on regime opponents and signed receipts for money in return.

The 73-year-old Walesa, who won the Nobel Peace prize in 1983 for his peaceful dissident activism, strongly denies the allegations, which he has faced for years. Poland's first popularly chosen president after communism, Walesa was cleared by a court of the allegations in 2000 but they continue to resurface.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.