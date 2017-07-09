Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 9, 4:20 AM EDT

Poland starts evacuating 10,000 people after WWII bomb found


WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Polish officials say they have started evacuating about 10,000 people in eastern Poland after a huge World War II bomb was recently found during road works.

Buses are collecting people from the eastern town of Bialystok and neighboring Suprasl county, and taking them to schools where they will wait until the bomb is safely removed.

Anna Kowalska, spokeswoman for Bialystok town hall, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the evacuation was underway. She said that about 10,000 people are registered as residents in the affected area.

The 500-kilogram (1,102-pound) German ST-500 bomb was found Thursday. Bomb disposal experts will load it on a special truck and destroy it at a test range.

