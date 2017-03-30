Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 30, 10:05 AM EDT

Chilean president chides protectionism, isolationism

EVORA, Portugal (AP) -- Chile's president criticized isolationist foreign policies and protectionism in trade Thursday, saying during a state visit to Portugal that multilateralism is "crucial" to address global challenges.

Michelle Bachelet said during a news conference that "we must have coordinated and cooperative responses to make the voices of the many heard."

She said he hoped to bring about an increase in trade with Portugal through her two-day visit, which includes presiding at a bilateral trade conference Friday.

Bachelet arrived Thursday in Evora, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) east of the capital Lisbon, where she was to receive an honorary doctorate from the city's university.

Bachelet was met by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and given full military honors in Evora's Giraldo square. The university said it was granting the award due to Bachelet's "exceptional" career as a doctor and her commitment to human rights and the wellbeing of the Chilean people.

Bachelet is scheduled to spend Friday in Lisbon, meeting with Prime Minister Antonio Costa and visiting Parliament.

