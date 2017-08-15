Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Reports: Multiple deaths in Portugal from fallen tree


LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- Portuguese media has reported that several people have died when they were crushed by a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

RTP public television has shown images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic island. At least two ambulances were shown pulling away from the site.

Portuguese media are giving different death counts. RTP says 11 people have perished, while TSF radio says there are two fatalities.

The tree apparently fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival.

The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is the island's biggest annual festivity. Held on Aug. 14-15, it draws large crowds to a church in the outskirts of the city.

