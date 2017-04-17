Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 17, 9:58 AM EDT

Small plane crashes next to Lisbon-area supermarket; 5 dead


LATEST NEWS
Small plane crashes next to Lisbon-area supermarket; 5 dead

Fireworks factory blast in Portugal kills at least 4
Audio
911 calls in Florida plane crash
911 calls in Florida plane crash
911 calls in Florida plane crash
Interactive
Search for Air France Flight 447 Continues
Timeline of major air disasters
Multimedia
Prominent politicians who died in plane crashes

LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- A small plane crashed Monday beside a supermarket near Lisbon, killing four people on board the aircraft and one on the ground. Four people were slightly injured, emergency services said.

The dead included the Swiss pilot, three French passengers on the plane and a Portuguese truck driver, emergency services operational commander Miguel Cruz told The Associated Press.

The Swiss-registered plane crashed shortly after a noon (1100 GMT) takeoff from the small Tires airfield, 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the Portuguese capital, Cruz said.

The Tires airfield said the plane was a twin-engine Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft. The airfield was closed as authorities opened an investigation.

The truck driver was offloading his cargo at the supermarket's rear cargo bay, about 2 kilometers (just over 1 mile) from the runway, when the plane crashed near him. His truck was set ablaze.

The injured were shopping inside the supermarket, which is located in a residential neighborhood, and were treated for shock and smoke inhalation. The crash occurred about 150 meters (yards) from an elementary school.

About three dozen firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene. One nearby house was blackened by smoke.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.