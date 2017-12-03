Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 3, 7:33 AM EST

Pope recalls suffering faces from Myanmar, Bangladesh trip

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope recalls suffering faces from Myanmar, Bangladesh trip

Analysis: Face-to-face with Rohingya, pope ditches diplomacy

The Latest: Pope: possessing nuclear weapons 'irrational'

Pope gets laughs in Bangladesh after diplomatic tightrope

AP PHOTOS: Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Myanmar
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter

AP FACT CHECK: Anti-Muslim videos misrepresent what happened

The Latest: Trump responds to criticism from Theresa May

Trump stokes anti-Muslim sentiment; censured in US, abroad

Far-right Trump retweets draw UK rebuke, but visit still on

Trump's Muslim retweets draw fire from US and abroad

Psychiatric help, then prison for Jewish center bomb plotter

Poland probes mosque attack, far-right 'gallows' protest

Pope's visit important for tiny Asia Catholic populations

Greenwell nears record, No. 16 Duke

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis says he recalls so many "suffering" but "noble" faces from his just-ended trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He greeted people in St. Peter's Square on Sunday. Francis thanked God for the voyage's opportunity to meet residents in the two Asian countries, citing in particular the tiny Catholic communities there, adding he was "edified by their testimony."

Flying late Saturday, he recounted that he spoke frankly but privately in Myanmar about Rohingya refugees' plight and said he cried when he met some in Bangladesh, where they have fled a Myanmar military crackdown.

He said Sunday of his trip: "Impressed on me is the memory of so many faces, tried by life, but noble and smiling."

Francis had drawn criticism for not publicly citing, while in Myanmar, the Rohingya suffering.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.