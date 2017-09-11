AP Radio AP Radio News:

Sep 11, 9:55 AM EDT

Pope blasts climate change doubters: cites moral duty to act

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope blasts climate change doubters: cites moral duty to act

Pope asks 'pro-life' Trump to rethink young migrant decision

Sporting a black eye, pope urges Colombians to reconcile

The Latest: Colombian leader promises pope to take in exiles

Ex-execs of Vatican hospital to testify at their trial
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Hundreds march in Romania to honor Holocaust survivor Wiesel

Cincinnati church considers removing Confederate memorials

New Zealand to rebuild quake-damaged ChristChurch Cathedral

Ex-execs of Vatican hospital to testify at their trial

Pope's Colombia agenda: peace, ecology and the way forward

Think tanks: religious strife risks future Myanmar violence

US pledges to return Philippine church bells but unsure when

Man who proposed to girlfriend before pope visits Paris

Trump attends church service on National Day of Prayer

Pope saw psychoanalyst to seek 'clarity' years ago
An interactive look at permafrost
UN Panorama
Arctic lands devastated by warming

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) -- Pope Francis has sharply criticized climate change doubters, saying history will judge those who failed to take the necessary decisions to curb heat-trapping emissions blamed for the warming of the Earth.

Francis was asked about climate change and the spate of hurricanes that have pummeled the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean recently as his charter plane left Colombia on Sunday and flew over some of the devastated areas.

"Those who deny this must go to the scientists and ask them. They speak very clearly," he said, referring to experts who blame global warming on man-made activities.

Francis said scientists have also clearly charted what needed to be done to reverse course on global warming and said individuals and politicians had a "moral responsibility" to do their part.

"These aren't opinions pulled out of thin air. They are very clear," he said. "Then they (leaders) decide and history will judge those decisions."

Francis has made caring for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, writing an entire encyclical about how the poor in particular are most harmed when multinationals move into exploit natural resources. During his visit to Colombia, Francis spoke out frequently about the need to preserve the country's rich biodiversity from overdevelopment and exploitation.

For those who have denied climate change, or delayed actions to counter it, he responded with an Old Testament saying: "Man is stupid."

"When you don't want to see, you don't see," he said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.









©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.