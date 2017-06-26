Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 26, 7:30 AM EDT

Vatican worries about 'forcibly removed' bishop in China


Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Vatican worries about 'forcibly removed' bishop in China

Japan marks 75 years of Vatican ties with Noh theater show

4 cardinals press pope to clarify divorce-remarriage stand

Pope pledges more than $500,000 in South Sudan aid

Pope backs proposed Italian law to better integrate migrants
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Vatican worries about 'forcibly removed' bishop in China

Japan marks 75 years of Vatican ties with Noh theater show

Hindus kill 1 Muslim in clash on running train in India

Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church

Breast milk jeweler ordered to refund customers, return milk

Judge OKs lawsuit over once-secret immigrant vetting program

The Latest: More legal fight ahead over Mississippi LGBT law

Archbishop: Church of England 'colluded' to hide sex abuse

Court: Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objections law

4 cardinals press pope to clarify divorce-remarriage stand
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

China sentences 16 from Australia's Crown Resorts to prison

China landslide site evacuated over concerns of 2nd slide

China sentences 3 Australian Crown Resorts staff to prison

The Latest: 3 Australian Crown Resorts employees sentenced
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- The Vatican is expressing "grave concern" for a Chinese bishop who it says was "forcibly removed" from his office several weeks ago.

The Holy See in a statement Monday said neither Catholics in Wenzhou diocese nor the prelate's relatives know where or why Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin was taken.

The Vatican recognizes Shao's appointment as bishop; Chinese authorities don't.

The Catholic church and the ruling Communist authorities of China have wrestled for decades over Vatican insistence only the pope can appoint bishops.

Last week, a Vatican-affiliated missionary news service said Shao's disappearance is believed to be part of an attempt to persuade him to join the Communist-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association church.

The Vatican, saying it's "profoundly saddened" by Shao's case and "other similar episodes," expressed hope he'll return quickly.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.