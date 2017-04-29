Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 29, 4:34 PM EDT

Pope repeats refugee 'concentration camps' remarks

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope repeats refugee 'concentration camps' remarks

Pope's timely Egypt visit comforts grief-stricken Christians

The Latest: Pope urges Egypt's clergy to remain positive

Knights of Malta elect temporary leader for reform period

Pope faces balancing act in Egypt amid security fears
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope repeats refugee 'concentration camps' remarks

Knights of Malta elect temporary leader for reform period

High rent may doom Catholic chapel that survived 9/11

Yangon protesters force closure of Muslim schools in Myanmar

Last man sentenced in southeastern jewelry store heists

Friend of convicted church shooter begins serving sentence

German ban on full-face veils for public servants goes ahead

Egyptian artist paints church murals, unfazed by attacks

Pope warns powerful to act humbly or risk ruin in TED talk

Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spurn gay couples

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) -- Pope Francis has repeated that some migrant holding centers in Europe amount to "concentration camps," even after Jewish groups urged him to stop using the loaded term.

A German reporter asked Francis if he had made a linguistic slip when he first made the remarks last week, adding that they had been met with shock in Germany. Speaking Saturday en route home from Egypt, Francis appeared to not appreciate the controversy, saying that there are some refugee holding centers where migrants are penned in and prevented from leaving.

He said: "There are refugee camps that are true concentration camps."

The American Jewish Committee sharply criticized the remarks and urged Francis to use a different choice of words.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.