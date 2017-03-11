Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 11, 10:26 AM EST

Vatican confirms papal trip to Egypt under study


Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Vatican confirms papal trip to Egypt under study

Colombian church officials: Pope Francis to visit in Sept.

Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests

Pope in interview with German paper warns of populism

Pope urges faithful to consult Bible as often as cellphones
Latest News
4,300-year-old pyramid discovered in Egypt
Women join fight against female circumcision
Cheap electronics threaten Egyptian repairmen
Egypt archaeologists discover massive statue in Cairo slum

Egypt says 2 security officers killed, 4 wounded in Sinai

Egypt's best known archaeologist called Messi an idiot

Merkel visits Egypt with eye on stemming migration

Egypt's Mubarak acquitted in final ruling on 2011 deaths
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Vatican confirms papal trip to Egypt under study

South Dakota governor signs religious adoption protections

Religious leader heads effort to help man facing deportation

The Latest: Senators urge immigration officials to help man

Church cops? Congregation eyes its own unusual police force

NYPD intel chief: 1 person suspected in most Jewish threats

No ruling yet on man's bond request in Jewish threats case

South Dakota governor mum on religious adoption protections

President George H.W. Bush, wife, condemn Jewish threats

Catholic Church of Guam sets up $1M abuse settlement fund

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- The Vatican is confirming a papal trip to Egypt is under consideration but that no dates or itinerary have been finalized.

The statement Saturday by spokesman Greg Burke came after Italy's state-run RAI reported Francis would visit Cairo's Al-Azhar, the leading center of learning of Sunni Islam, on May 20-21.

The Vatican and Al-Azhar recently restored relations that the Cairo institute severed in 2011 to protest comments by then-Pope Benedict XVI.

Benedict in 2011 had demanded greater protection for Christians in Egypt after a New Year's bombing on a Coptic Christian church in Alexandria killed 21 people. Since then, Islamic attacks on Christians in the region have only increased, but the Vatican and Al-Azhar nevertheless sought to rekindle ties.

Last May, Al-Azhar's grand imam, Sheik Ahmed el-Tayyib, visited Francis.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.