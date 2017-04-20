Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 5:39 AM EDT

Pope sets May 13 as canonization date for Fatima siblings


Pope sets May 13 as canonization date for Fatima siblings

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis has confirmed he will use his upcoming visit to the Portuguese shrine at Fatima to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children who say they saw visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago.

Francis convened his cardinals on Thursday to formally set the May 13 date for the saint-making Mass.

Originally, Francis had planned to travel to Fatima on May 12-13 to merely mark the anniversary of the apparitions, which turned the tiny Portuguese town into one of the world's most popular Catholic pilgrimage sites.

But last month, Francis signed off on the miracle needed to make siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto saints, leading to speculation he would also use the occasion of the visit to canonize them.

