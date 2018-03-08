Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 8, 8:56 AM EST

Vatican invites hackers to fix problems, not breach security


Vatican invites hackers to fix problems, not breach security



VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Computer hackers with a heart are descending on the Vatican to help tackle pressing problems particularly dear to Pope Francis, including how to better provide resources for migrants and encourage solidarity for the poor.

The "Vatican Hackathon," an around-the-clock computer programming marathon, starts Thursday in the Vatican, with the full support of the pope, several Vatican offices and student volunteers from Harvard and MIT.

Organizers stressed that no firewalls will be breached or acts of computer piracy committed. Student organizer Jakub Florkiewicz, an MBA student at Harvard, said, "We're hacking problems, not security."

Teams of programmers, graphic designers and project managers will be asked to provide technological solutions to specific problems in three general areas: solidarity in a digital world, communication in interfaith dialogue and mobilization of resources for migrants.

